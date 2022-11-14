ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 230,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,049,274 shares.The stock last traded at $6.24 and had previously closed at $6.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of ASE Technology

ASE Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,409 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 1,550,345 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,268,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 813,286 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,581,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after buying an additional 779,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,026,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after buying an additional 732,662 shares during the period. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Stories

