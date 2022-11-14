Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AINC opened at $13.81 on Friday. Ashford has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $25.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.08.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $164.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

