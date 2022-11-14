Associated Banc Corp Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,748 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,078,739,000 after purchasing an additional 351,289 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,658,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $906,515,000 after buying an additional 920,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $103.28. 185,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average is $106.63. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

