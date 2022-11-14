Associated Banc Corp Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.69.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

