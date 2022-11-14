Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Associated Banc Corp cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.05. 107,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,241. The stock has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

