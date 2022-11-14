Associated Banc Corp Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.67. 127,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average is $91.57. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $112.72.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

