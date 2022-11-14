Associated Banc Corp Has $15.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 136.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 16.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,754. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.31, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.69.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

