Associated Banc Corp Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after buying an additional 2,552,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after buying an additional 1,091,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,644,631 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.28.

