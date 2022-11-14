Associated Banc Corp Purchases 1,015 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 427,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,082,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,758,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $401.25. 216,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,601. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.06.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.