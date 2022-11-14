Associated Banc Corp Sells 2,376 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 403,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Bank First comprises approximately 1.3% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp owned 0.05% of Bank First worth $30,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Bank First during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank First in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 24.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank First by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Price Performance

BFC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.19. 424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First Co. has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $93.77.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFC. Hovde Group increased their price target on Bank First to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank First to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Bank First Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Articles

