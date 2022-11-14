Associated Banc Corp Sells 2,391 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 1.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $25,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.60. 28,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $130.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.64.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

