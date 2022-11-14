Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Assured Guaranty has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Assured Guaranty has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $60.15 on Monday. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $65.68. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGO. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

