Astronics (ATRO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astronics Stock Performance

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Astronics has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Astronics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Warren C. Johnson bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,305.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Astronics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

