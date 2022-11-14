Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.1% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 431.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $1,011,972.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,718 shares in the company, valued at $37,442,990.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,824 shares of company stock worth $26,015,658. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Atlassian stock opened at $142.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.52. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $451.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

