Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Down 6.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.8% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $190.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Atlassian traded as low as $129.38 and last traded at $132.71. Approximately 8,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,104,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.37.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEAM. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,015,658. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,928,000 after acquiring an additional 397,595 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Atlassian by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after buying an additional 496,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of -159.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

