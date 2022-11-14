Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Trading 55.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded up 58% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $92,170.74 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 55.5% higher against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00004216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.98 or 0.00587299 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,999.32 or 0.30591452 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.