AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 4.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 3.48% of AutoZone worth $1,456,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $63.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,472.63. 3,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,275.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,165.47. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

