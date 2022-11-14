AVINOC (AVINOC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $416,449.82

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $84.91 million and $416,449.82 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

