AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the October 15th total of 146,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of AVITA Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 2,093.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,944. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

