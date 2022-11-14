Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Price Target Increased to €21.40 by Analysts at Barclays

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from €21.10 ($21.10) to €21.40 ($21.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Azimut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Azimut Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZIHY opened at $48.20 on Monday. Azimut has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $53.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. operates in the asset management sector. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, China, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

