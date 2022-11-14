B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the October 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Trading Up 0.5 %

RILYM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. 3,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,262. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

