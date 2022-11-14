B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the October 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Trading Up 0.5 %
RILYM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. 3,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,262. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $26.25.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (RILYM)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.