Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director Purchases $23,100.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) Director Henry E. Bartoli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $23,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 227,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,325.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $462.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
