Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director Purchases $23,100.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) Director Henry E. Bartoli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $23,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 227,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,325.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $462.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 749,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 47.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,928,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

