Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Short Interest Update

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 949,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $111.95. 3,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average is $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $115.70.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.