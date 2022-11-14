Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $89.46

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $89.46, but opened at $92.10. Baidu shares last traded at $90.05, with a volume of 20,394 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.93.

Baidu Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

