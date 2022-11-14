Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $89.46

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $89.46, but opened at $92.10. Baidu shares last traded at $90.05, with a volume of 20,394 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.93.
Baidu Trading Up 1.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.