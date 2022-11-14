Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

NYSE BBAR opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $583.77 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at $202,000. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,680 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.