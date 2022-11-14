Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 123,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,552,577 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $5.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after buying an additional 5,129,375 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 421,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.