Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 397,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,843,273. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

