Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10,232.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.9 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,843,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

