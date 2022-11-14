Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,126,271 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,145 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises about 0.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $300,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 58.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.8% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.97. 32,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.45.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

