Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.82

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.82 and last traded at $69.99, with a volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James lowered Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Banner by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

