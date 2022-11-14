Barclays Increases American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $247.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $232.00 to $247.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.47.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $223.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.47 and its 200 day moving average is $241.69.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

