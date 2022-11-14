Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Just Group (LON:JUST)

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 121 ($1.39) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.36% from the stock’s previous close.

JUST has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($0.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 111.50 ($1.28).

LON JUST opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.81) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £729.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 98.85 ($1.14). The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71.43.

In other Just Group news, insider Michelle Cracknell bought 14,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.86 ($11,462.13).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

