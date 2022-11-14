Barclays Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €56.00 ($56.00) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($36.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

1COV traded up €1.77 ($1.77) on Monday, hitting €37.40 ($37.40). 1,844,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.69 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €58.48 ($58.48). The business’s fifty day moving average is €32.36 and its 200 day moving average is €34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

