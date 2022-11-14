Barclays Trims Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Target Price to $200.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $232.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.81.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ PANW opened at $165.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.34, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks
In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,398 shares of company stock worth $35,043,003. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 594 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
