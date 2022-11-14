Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the October 15th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

BTDPY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 9,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,774. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 8.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Barratt Developments

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.10) to GBX 490 ($5.64) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 449 ($5.17) to GBX 388 ($4.47) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($9.61) to GBX 462 ($5.32) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.67.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

