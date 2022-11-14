Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the October 15th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BTDPY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 9,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,774. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 8.49%.
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
