Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($8.29) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BEZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($7.48) to GBX 675 ($7.77) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 598 ($6.89) to GBX 740 ($8.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.18) to GBX 711 ($8.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.23) to GBX 800 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 698.83 ($8.05).

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Price Performance

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 626 ($7.21) on Monday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 669.50 ($7.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 606.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 540.61. The company has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,325.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.