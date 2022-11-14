Beazley (LON:BEZ) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BEZ. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($7.77) to GBX 775 ($8.92) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.29) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.18) to GBX 711 ($8.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 715.50 ($8.24).

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of BEZ stock traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 627 ($7.22). The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,216. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 669.50 ($7.71). The firm has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 2,327.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 606.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 540.61.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

