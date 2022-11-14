Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading 3.5% Higher

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 5,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 898,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Benson Hill Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benson Hill

Benson Hill Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,708,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after buying an additional 604,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 3,133,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 347,939 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Benson Hill in the 1st quarter worth $7,429,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter worth $5,206,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

