Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading 3.5% Higher

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 5,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 898,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.
Benson Hill Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benson Hill
Benson Hill Company Profile
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benson Hill (BHIL)
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.