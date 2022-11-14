Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 33,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

