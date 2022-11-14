Bessemer Securities LLC Has $8.85 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bessemer Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.1% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,427,002. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day moving average of $109.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

