Bessemer Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,065. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $478,723.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,642,356 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

