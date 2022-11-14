Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

