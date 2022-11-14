Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday.

BDT opened at C$7.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$5.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.68. The company has a market cap of C$385.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

