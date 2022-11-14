Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $14.11 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $247.07 million and approximately $27.78 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $14.11 or 0.00087358 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00245072 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00063056 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002905 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

