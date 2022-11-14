Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and $37,410.36 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00020513 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.98 or 0.00587299 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,999.32 or 0.30591452 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

