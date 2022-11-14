Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $49.20 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00245540 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00087726 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065982 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001103 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

