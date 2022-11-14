Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Trading 26% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $77.10 million and $10.69 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for approximately $6.32 or 0.00038396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.69518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 5.60636127 USD and is down -6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,298,819.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

