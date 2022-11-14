Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 203,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 962,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Bitfarms Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$218.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.10.

Insider Activity at Bitfarms

In other Bitfarms news, Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 398,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total transaction of C$554,191.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,698,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,703,622.61.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

