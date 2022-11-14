BITICA COIN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $93,042.75 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 36% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 14th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $93,042.75 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 83.3% lower against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,456.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009950 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00042412 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006032 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022206 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00245858 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.1298906 USD and is down -32.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $84,020.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

