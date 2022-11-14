BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 637.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE DSU opened at $9.48 on Monday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0705 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.